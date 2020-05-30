Bhubaneswar: Odias across the globe unitedly recited ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 5.30 pm today to boost morale of the front line workers in the fight against the Covid-19.

People from all walks of life and ages were seen reciting the ‘Bande Utkal Janani,’ at different places as per their conveniences with due abidance of the norms of social distancing.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recited Bande Utkala Janani at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier on Thursday urged the people to recite the popular State song as mark of respect to the hard- work and dedication of the Covid-19 warriors including health workers, police personnel, fire personnel, sweepers, Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and Sarpanchs.

“Bande Utkala Janani” was the opening song of Utkal Sammilani during the fight for the formation of a separate province. “In the time of Covid-19 crisis, the song will be of great help in strengthening our determination.

In presence of Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, staff of KIMS hospital recited Bande Utkala Janani at KIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Special arrangements were made at AG Square in Bhubaneswar, different party offices and Police Headquarters office in Cuttack, Commissionerate of police office.

The ODRAF personnel who are now in West Bengal for the restoration work drive were seen singing Bande Utkala Janani.