Odisha reports slight decline in Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported a slight decline in Covid cases with 1178 positives including 146 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 690 are quarantine cases while the rest 488 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7093 active cases in the State.

Khordha recorded the highest cases as 252 people tested positive, followed by Sundergarh with 194 and Cuttack with 104 positives.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 29 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 18
3. Bargarh: 31
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 104
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 8
13. Jajpur: 34
14. Jharsuguda: 17
15. Kalahandi: 32
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 13
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 252
20. Koraput: 13
21. Mayurbhanj: 97
22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 30
24. Nuapada: 13
25. Puri: 20
26. Rayagada: 23
27. Sambalpur: 111
28. Sonepur: 18
29. Sundargarh: 194
30. State Pool: 57

