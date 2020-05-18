Odisha reports new 48 COVID cases, positive number rises to 876

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 48 persons tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24-hours in Odisha, informed State Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

With the fresh 48 coronavirus cases, the number of positive cases in the State rose to 876.

Of the 48 new COVID19 cases detected in the State today,  15 are from Ganjam, 16 from Jajpur, 1 from Khurda, 1 Cuttack, 3 from Kendrapara, 3 from Nayagarh, 1 from Boudh, 2 from Bolangir and 4 from Puri. 

Kandhamal reported maiden COVID cases as two persons have been  tested positive for the deadly virus. 

Here is the district-wise list: 

Odisha reports fresh COVID cases

You might also like
State

Minor Kidnapped From Odisha, Rescued 1 Year Later & Found To Be 3 Months…

State

Extremely severe Cyclonic storm Amphan likely to intensify into ‘Super…

State

31 Odisha police personnel put under home isolation as arrestee tests COVID19…

State

Lockdown 4.0 comes into force from today; Know what activities permitted or…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.