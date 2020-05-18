Bhubaneswar: As many as 48 persons tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24-hours in Odisha, informed State Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

With the fresh 48 coronavirus cases, the number of positive cases in the State rose to 876.

Of the 48 new COVID19 cases detected in the State today, 15 are from Ganjam, 16 from Jajpur, 1 from Khurda, 1 Cuttack, 3 from Kendrapara, 3 from Nayagarh, 1 from Boudh, 2 from Bolangir and 4 from Puri.

Kandhamal reported maiden COVID cases as two persons have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

Here is the district-wise list: