Odisha reports another 562 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 562 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Saturday, informed that 562 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1021742.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

279 from Khordha

69 from Cuttack

24 from Jajapur

22 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Kendrapara

12 from Puri

11 from Baleswar

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Sundargarh

4 from Ganjam

4 from Koraput

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Nayagarh

3 from Rayagada

2 from Bargarh

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Anugul

1 from Boudh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Sonepur

66 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1021742.

