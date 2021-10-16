Reservation of Zilla Parishad President Posts in Odisha: 4 seats to be reserved for OBCs

Bhubaneswar: The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department of Odisha on Saturday issued the draft of the proposal regarding reservation of Zilla Parishad president posts in different districts of the State. As per the letter, four seats have been reserved for the Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates.

In the letter it has been mentioned that citizens can file complaints/ suggestions in this regard within 10 days. That means they can file their suggestions or complaints within 5. 30 pm of October 25. They can send it in the mail [email protected] or [email protected]

The Odisha government will consider the complaints/ suggestions received within the mentioned time and then would take the final decision.

As per the draft, ZP posts for four districts — Angul, Keonjhar, Khordha and Gajapati, have been reserved for OBC.

Similarly, Zilla Parishad president posts of 12 districts – Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Nuapada, Puri, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur have fallen under the unreserved category while four districts – Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak have been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Besides, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Sonepur have been reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

As per the list 50 per cent of all the ZP President posts have been reserved for women candidates.