Bhubaneswar: As many as 80 more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Odisha. This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the data shared by the Health Department, with the detection of 80 new cases, the positive tally rose to 1269 in the state.

Here is the list of districts and the COVID cases reported today:

Ganjam: 19

Jajpur: 14

Balasore: 3

Puri: 17

Cuttack: 1

Sundergarh: 5

Nayagarh: 5

Bolangir: 1

Malkangiri: 5

Kandhamal: 2

Jharsuguda: 3

Nabarangpur: 1 case

Gajapati: 4