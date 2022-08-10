odisha covid cases
Representational image

Odisha Reports 653 Covid Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 653 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday including 128 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 384 are quarantine cases while the rest 269 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5213 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 96 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 173 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District:

1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 27
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 39
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 19
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 15
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 14
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 30
16. Kandhamal: 15
17. Kendrapada: 7
18. Keonjhar: 2
19. Khurda: 96
20. Koraput: 13
21. Mayurbhanj: 33
22. Nawarangpur: 14
23. Nayagarh: 17
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 3
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 46
28. Sonepur: 14
29. Sundargarh: 173
30. State Pool: 21
