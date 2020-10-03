covid positives in odisha
Odisha Reports 3053 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 2,29, 387

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: With 3053 new cases from all 30 districts, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha touched 2,29, 387 on Saturday

Among them, 1804 are quarantine and 1249 local contact cases.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration the District Wise Cases is as follows: 

1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 85

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 70

5. Balangir: 95

6. Boudh: 28

7. Cuttack: 256

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 51

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 52

12. Jagatsinghpur: 72

13. Jajpur: 110

14. Jharsuguda: 146

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 32

17. Kendrapada: 115

18. Keonjhar: 133

19. Khurda: 561

20. Koraput: 44

21. Malkangiri: 62

22. Mayurbhanj: 153

23. Nawarangpur: 14

24. Nayagarh: 67

25. Nuapada: 56

26. Puri: 127

27. Rayagada: 36

28. Sambalpur: 123

29. Sonepur: 83

30. Sundargarh: 98

Besides, the state pool has 147 cases. The recovered cases are 1,94,128 and the active cases are 34,314

 

