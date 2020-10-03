Odisha Reports 3053 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 2,29, 387
Bhubaneswar: With 3053 new cases from all 30 districts, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha touched 2,29, 387 on Saturday
Among them, 1804 are quarantine and 1249 local contact cases.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration the District Wise Cases is as follows:
1. Angul: 64
2. Balasore: 85
3. Bargarh: 98
4. Bhadrak: 70
5. Balangir: 95
6. Boudh: 28
7. Cuttack: 256
8. Deogarh: 16
9. Dhenkanal: 51
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 52
12. Jagatsinghpur: 72
13. Jajpur: 110
14. Jharsuguda: 146
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 32
17. Kendrapada: 115
18. Keonjhar: 133
19. Khurda: 561
20. Koraput: 44
21. Malkangiri: 62
22. Mayurbhanj: 153
23. Nawarangpur: 14
24. Nayagarh: 67
25. Nuapada: 56
26. Puri: 127
27. Rayagada: 36
28. Sambalpur: 123
29. Sonepur: 83
30. Sundargarh: 98
Besides, the state pool has 147 cases. The recovered cases are 1,94,128 and the active cases are 34,314