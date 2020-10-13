Odisha Reports 2275 Covid Positives In The Last 24 Hours, Toll Mounts To 2,56,937

Bhubaneswar: The Covid count is constantly on the rise in Odisha, with the State reporting 4208 new cases on Friday. Odisha has crossed 2.5 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,56,937.

Of the fresh 2275 cases, 1318 are from quarantine while 957 cases are local contacts.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 136

2. Balasore: 111

3. Bargarh: 64

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 77

6. Boudh: 21

7. Cuttack: 144

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 27

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 36

12. Jagatsinghpur: 55

13. Jajpur: 82

14. Jharsuguda: 100

15. Kalahandi: 64

16. Kandhamal: 50

17. Kendrapada: 68

18. Keonjhar: 37

19. Khurda: 364

20. Koraput: 39

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 110

23. Nawarangpur: 39

24. Nayagarh: 31

25. Nuapada: 69

26. Puri: 71

27. Rayagada: 33

28. Sambalpur: 56

29. Sonepur: 50

30. Sundargarh: 150

31. State Pool: 67