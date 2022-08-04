Odisha Reports 2 Covid Deaths, Toll Reaches 9,144

Bhubaneswar: Two Covid positive patient have succumbed in Odisha, informed the State Health and Welfare Department on Thursday.

Reportedly, the two Covid deaths today; have been reported from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively.

Details regarding death of Covid-19 positive case after due completion of death audit process:

A 40 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Status Epilepticus. A 55 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Cerebro Vascular Accident.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed.