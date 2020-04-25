Travel history of COVID 19 patient
Pic Credits: assettype.com

Odisha Releases Travel History Of COVID 19 Patients; Here Are The Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday revealed the travel history of seven COVID 19 patents and said that efforts to trace their contacts and follow-up actions  are underway .

The information and public relations (I&PR) department of the State government, in its twitter handle, shared the travel history of COVID 19 patient no – 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 and 90 which included four women and three men.

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-84

Travel History

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-85

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-85

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-86

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-86

Related News

48-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Angul

Odisha Relaxes COVID 19 Lockdown Restrictions For Shops

Corona warriors: KIMS COVID hospital doctors return home

Justice Mohammad Rafiq likely to take oath as Chief Justice…

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-87

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-87

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-88

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-88

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-89

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-89

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-90

The travel history of COVID 19 patient no-90

You might also like
State

48-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Angul

State

Odisha Relaxes COVID 19 Lockdown Restrictions For Shops

State

Corona warriors: KIMS COVID hospital doctors return home

State

Justice Mohammad Rafiq likely to take oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on…

Comments
Loading...