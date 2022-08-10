Odisha: Rainfall Worries Farmers, Crops On The Verge Of Rotting

Angul: Continuous rainfall due to low pressure is worrying the farmers in Angul district. There is a high risk of the crops getting destroyed due to the heavy rain.

Not just the paddy crops, but different vegetable plantations have also been affected.

While this is supposed to be a busy time in the paddy fields due to the constant rain, farmers cannot go out to work.

Deogaon village of Rayagada district is dealing with severe water logging in the fields.

There is constant rainfall in Bisamkatak and Muniguda areas, due to which the river water is rising.

There is also a lack of paddy crops for plantation. Farmers are requesting the administration to help them.

