Odisha Police ASI convicted in Vigilance case, gets two years of rigorous imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: Dipti Ranjan Mohapatra, ex-ASI of Police, Garoi Out-post under Nuagaon police station of Jagatsinghpur district has been convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance in Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Mohapatra, who is currently posted as ASI of Police, attached to Court Sub-Inspector under JMFC, Paradeep of Jagatsinghpur district.

In default of payment of fine, the accused cop has to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months.

Mohapatra was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack TR No.20/2013 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for expediting investigation of a case of which Mohapatra was the investigation officer.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Dipti Ranjan Mohapatra, ASI of Police, attached to Court Sub-Inspector under JMFC, Paradeep following his conviction.