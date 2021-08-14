Odisha Plus two Arts,Vocational results to be out today at 1 PM, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The result of Odisha Plus two in Arts stream and vocational courses 2021 will be declared today at 1 pm , informed Council of Secondary Education (CHSE) Exam Controller.

Candidates can check their scores by visiting www.orissaresults.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in.

This year, as many as 2.21 lakh students enrolled in the Plus 2 Arts and Vocational streams are awaiting the results.

On July 31, the board had announced the results of the Plus II Science and Commerce streams with pass percentages of 95.15 per cent and 94.96 per cent respectively.

Here’s how to check Plus 2 Arts, Vocational Studies results:

Visit the official website: orissaresults.nic.in

  • Click on the tab showing ‘Annual CHSE Examination Arts/Vocational Studies’
  • Enter necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.
