Odisha Places Order For 10.34 Lakh Doses Of Covaxin, 377 Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccines

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has already started the process to buy COVID vaccines to provide to the people of the State free of cost.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra wrote letters to the CMD of Bharat Biotech and CMD Serum Institute of India (SII) asking them to provide their respective vaccines.

Mohapatra has reportedly placed order for 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin and 377 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines.

Earlier this evening, Naveen Patnaik while addressing the people of the State announced to provide free vaccines to all during the third phase.

The Chief Minister informed that the State government will spend Rs 2000-crore on its own for the free vaccination which is slated to begin from May 1, 2021.

People who are above 18 years old will be given vaccine in the third phase.