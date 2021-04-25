Free Covid Vaccination For Citizens Above 18 Years In Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free COVID vaccination for citizens above 18 years.

The Chief Minister announced that none of the people will have to pay any single penny because the State government will spend Rs 2000-crore on its own for the free vaccination.

Also Read: Politics Over Price Of COVID Vaccine Intensifies In Odisha

Patnaik also urged the people to follow all the COVID guidelines to fight the coronavirus.

It is to be noted here that the third phase of COVID vaccination is scheduled to begin from May 1, 2021.

CM @Naveen_Odisha announces free Vaccination in State. State govt to spend Rs 2000-crore for vaccination pic.twitter.com/YL4nBrfINo — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) April 25, 2021

The Bharat Biotech yesterday announced the price of its COVAXIN vaccines. In a press release, it said that the State governments will have to pay Rs 600 for per dose while the private hospitals have to pay Rs 1200 per dose.

The vaccine manufacturer also clarified that COVAXIN will be also be exported to other countries and the export price would be between $15-20 (approximately between Rs 1,123 and Rs 1,498).