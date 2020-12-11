Odisha; MLA Pradeep Panigrahy Case To Be Probed By Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Lokayukta today has directed the State Vigilance Directorate to take over the corruption case of the arrested MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.

The state vigilance shall conduct a preliminary inquiry against the arrested MLA and submit a report within two months time.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier referred the corruption allegation against the MLA to the Lokayukta.

It is noteworthy that the three time MLA from Gopalpur in Ganjam district was expelled from BJD for anti-people activities on November 29.

The legislator had been under the scanner after his alleged involvement with the tainted IFS Abhay and his son Akash Pathak duo.