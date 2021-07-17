Nabarangpur minor girl who was bitten by snake undergoes surgery in SCB Hospital

By WCE 3
Cuttack: The girl from Raigarh in Nabarangpur district, who was bitten by a snake recently, underwent surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital here in Cuttack.

The minor girl underwent the first plastic surgery. The first phase of the operation was performed under the supervision of Bibhuti Nayak, head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, said sources adding that efforts are being made to make the hand functional which has been affected by the snakebites.

The health condition of the girl is fine after the first phase of surgery, said Dr. Bhuvanananda Maharana, emergency officer of SCB Medical.

It is to be noted here that the 9-year-old girl was bitten by a snake while playing with her minor brother at Balijhar village in Raigarh block.

Initially, she was treated at Umerkot Hospital and later at Nabarangpur Hospital. Her hand started decaying as she was not able to be shifted to any major hospital and given proper treatment.

However, she was admitted to Cuttack Hospital following the intervention of the local administration.

