Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 Begins

Bhubaneswar: The Matric supplementary exam and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exams, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, began from today.

According to reports, as many as 22,649 students are appearing in the HSC Supplementary Examination and 12,939 examinees are writing the State Open School Certificate examination.

While tenth Supplementary exam is being held in 153 centres, the SOSC test is conducted at 88 centres across Odisha.

The exams are being held by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

The exam are conducted between 10 AM and 12 PM. It will continue till September 22.