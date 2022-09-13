Odisha: Low pressure warning issued, heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Bhubaneswar: Eight districts of Odisha are expected to get very heavy rainfall today. Regional meteorological department has issued yellow warning for the eight districts. The depression in Bay of Bengal has weakened into a well marked low pressure. As a result of this, the state is likely to see rainfall till September 14, 2022.

Regional meteorological department has issued yellow warning for eight states on September 14 as well. There is a likelihood of a cyclonic circulation forming in the over Northern Bay of Bengal on September 18. Monsoon will be active in the state again due to this. The amount of rainfall is also expected to increase.

During the ongoing monsoon, 1084.3 mm rainfall has been recorded. This number is five per cent higher than the usual rainfall during monsoon every year.