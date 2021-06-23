Odisha logs 3,456 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,456 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday taking the total tally to 8,86,946.

The total 3,456 new Covid positives include 1,973 quarantine cases and 1,483 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positive cases at 499, followed by Cuttack (480), Puri (289), Jajpur (267), Bhadrak (194).

Here is the district wise cases: 

1. Angul: 118
2. Balasore: 174
3. Bargarh: 69
4. Bhadrak: 194
5. Balangir: 28
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 480
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 57
10. Gajapati: 17
11. Ganjam: 19
12. Jagatsinghpur: 81
13. Jajpur: 267
14. Jharsuguda: 20
15. Kalahandi: 21
16. Kandhamal: 31
17. Kendrapada: 147
18. Keonjhar: 73
19. Khurda: 499
20. Koraput: 81
21. Malkangiri: 82
22. Mayurbhanj: 180
23. Nawarangpur: 42
24. Nayagarh: 126
25. Nuapada: 16
26. Puri: 289
27. Rayagada: 56
28. Sambalpur: 39
29. Sonepur: 43
30. Sundargarh: 90

Besides the state pool has 81 positive cases.

