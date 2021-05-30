Odisha Lockdown Extension Possible! CS Press Brief Today
Bhubaneswar: Since the Covid lockdown in Odisha is slated to end today, there is a possibility that it may be extended further.
The Chief Secretary (CS), Suresh Chandra Mahapatra will address the press at 6:30 pm today.
The lockdown extension might be likely to be extended for another 10-14 days.
Lockdown extension for 10-14 days likely to be announced by @SecyChief Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today at around 6.30pm. The current statewide lockdown has been imposed till 1st June pic.twitter.com/URHkfxolqd
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 30, 2021