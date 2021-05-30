Odisha Lockdown Extension Possible! CS Press Brief Today

By WCE 2
lockdown odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Since the Covid lockdown in Odisha is slated to end today, there is a possibility that it may be extended further.

The Chief Secretary (CS), Suresh Chandra Mahapatra will address the press at 6:30 pm today.

The lockdown extension might be likely to be extended for another 10-14 days.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Receives Praise From UN For Excellent Disaster Management

State

1st Ever In India: Odisha Receives Oxygen Cylinders Directly From China

State

Covid Death Odisha: 33 More Succumb, Toll Rises To 2,719

State

Odisha: Covid Vaccination Slot For Cuttack City Reopens Today, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.