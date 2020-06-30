Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha are likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over the region in next five days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

In its evening bulletin, the MeT Dept forecast rain, thunderstorm and lightning over several districts till June 5.

The details are as follows.

Day 1

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bolangir till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Day 2

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj from 8.30 AM on July 1 to 8.30 AM on July 2.

Day 3

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh from 8.30 AM on July 2 to 8.30 AM on July 3.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam during the period.

Day 4

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri and Jagatsinghpur and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack and Kendrapara from 8.30 AM on July 3 to 8.30 AM on July 4.

Day 5

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Bolangir, andNuapada from 8.30 AM on July 4 to 8.30 AM on July 5.

The Met Dept also issued yellow weather warning for all these districts for next five days.