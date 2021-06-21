Odisha in improved category of sex ratio, has 947 females to every 1,000 males

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been listed in the improved category of sex ratio. The latest data of 2019 showed that there are 947 females to every 1,000 males in the State.

It is to be noted here that the sex ratio was 928 females to every 1,000 males in Odisha in 2018 and in 2017 it was 930.

The sex ratio at birth (SRB) report of 2019 showed that several States are having the sex ratio below 910 to every 1,000 males.

The ratio is getting steadily worsening especially in states like Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Assam. However, States like Punjab, Chandigarh and Odisha are showing steady improvement in the SRB.

The steady improvement was reported in three States like Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Punjab.

