Odisha: Livestreaming of school classes on YouTube begins from today

Bhubaneswar: The education of students has been hampered by the COVID pandemic. The schools across Odisha supposed to reopen by now, however, the physical classes of the students are yet to begin. In view of this, the State government has decided to live-streaming online lessons on video-streaming website YouTube from today. The School and Mass Education Department has made all necessary arrangements.

A timetable of the subjects for the classes also already has been released. The classes of class IX and X will be held between June 21 and July 31. Four subjects will be taught to them between 10.45 AM and 1 PM from Monday to Friday. Likewise, classes for the students of class 8 will begin from July 7.

The livestreaming of classes for students of class 1 to class 3 would be done from 9 AM to 10 AM while for the 4th standard students it will be from 9 AM to 10.30 AM.

The teachers will also attend the live streaming of the lessons and clarify the doubts of students either through chat or voice call.

The class teachers will prepare the worksheets as per the chapters and sent them to the students thorough WhatsApp. The mark will be allotted after evaluating the worksheets. It will be verified by the education officers at the block, district and State levels.

On the other hand, the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association has protested the decision of State government saying that instead of streaming the lessons on You Tube, it should be telecasted on TV as students in rural areas face internet problems.

In the first phase, eight districts have been selected to conduct the YouTube classes from June 21 to July 2. The allotment of classes to districts, subject/chapter to be taught, books to be used and time of classes are mentioned as under.