Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das on Wednesday wrote to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to supply adequate Covid vaccine to the State.

Odisha is vaccinating about 2.5 lakh persons daily. Due to shortage of vaccine, nearly 700 vaccination centres in the State have been closed today. As of 7th April Odisha has the stock of 5.34 lakh does of Covishield in the State. With this stock vaccination can continue for the next two days. By 9th April, there will be stock-out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State, Health Minister wrote in the letter.

Accordingly, Das requested the Union Health Minister to take necessary steps for supply of at least 10 days stock that is 25 lakh does of Covishield vaccine to the State for effective vaccination of the targeted population.