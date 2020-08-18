Ganjam: The Odisha government on Monday has taken disciplinary action and suspended Rayagada Deputy Collector, Purna Chandra Jena.

Jena, was working as officer on special duty (OSD) for COVID-19 in Patrapur block of Ganjam district on deployment basis.

The Government of Odisha, in excersise of the powers conferred by clause(a) of sub rule (1) of Rule-12 of OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962, hereby places the said Sri Purna Chandra Jena, OAS-A (JB) under suspension with immediate effect, said an official communique issued by the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

During the suspension period, the OAS officer will report at the Rayagada Collectorate and must not leave the headquarters without the District Collector’s permission.