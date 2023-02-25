Odisha govt school students to get notebooks for homework

Bhubaneswar: Like the private school students, the students of government schools across Odisha will now be given notebooks for homework, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

While speaking about the State Budget 2023-24, which was presented yesterday by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Samir Dash said that the State government has given priority to the educational sector and sanctioned Rs Rs.30,030 crore.

The students of every government school now will be given notebooks to do their homework so that the guardians can know about their homework, teaching and studies of their respective subjects, informed the Education Minister.

He also said that a huge number of teachers will be recruited for the government primary schools and the Chief Minister will make an announcement in this regard soon.