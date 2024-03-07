Odisha govt sanctions 602 projects worth Rs 18.45 Crores

Bhubaneswar: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian, following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, interacted with public of Sambalpur and Deogarh districts over video conference.

He interacted with the public present at Mini Stadium, Naktideul and Subanpalli Dhanu Yatra Field, Jamankira in Sambalpur district; Tileibani High School Field and Bahadaposi Field, Barkote in Deogarh district.

Pandian continued on the second day, the concept of “One Day Governance” towards quick redressal of public grievances. Based on the grievance petitions received from the people present at the venues, Chief Minister sanctioned 310 projects at a cost of Rs. 10.27 Crs in Sambalpur district and 292 projects at a cost of Rs. 8.18 Crs in Deogarh district on the same day. The sanction orders were also sent to the petitioners over their mobile phones.

Pandian also informed that since his visit in July last year to Sambalpur and Deogarh Districts, based on petitions and feedback, Rs 630 Crores worth projects have been taken up in both the districts.

The 5T Chairman informed about the major decisions taken by Chief Minister like increase in social security pensions across all categories by Rs 500 each that would benefit around 58 Lakhs beneficiaries.

He also informed that financial assistance under MAMATA Yojana has been increased from Rs. 5000 to Rs 10,000. This will further benefit women and infants towards improved nutrition and better health outcomes.

Pandian informed that Mission Shakti groups can now avail loans up to Rs 10 Lakhs with zero interest.