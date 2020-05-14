Odisha Govt orders inquiry in matter of misbehave by Baliapala BDO to migrant workers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government ordered for an inquiry into the alleged misbehaviour by Baliapal Block Development Officer (BDO) to migrant Odia workers, informed Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena today.

Maintaining that such behaviour was totally inappropriate, the Minister said that a report in this regard has been already sought from Balasore Collector.

While further informing that the Government is aware of the incident, Jena said that action will be taken against the erring officer after getting the report from the Collector in this matter.

It is to be noted that Baliapal BDO Chabbirani Sahoo had allegedly misbehaved some migrant Odia workers when they had asked for water.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media leading to an outcry among the public in general.