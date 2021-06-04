Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujhari launched a new website of Govt. of Odisha for inviting on-line claim applications from the duped depositors of fraudulent financial establishments on Friday on virtual mode.

Ashok Meena, Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department and other officers of the Finance Department, ADM & Competent Authority, Cuttack, EOW and OCAC were present on the occasion.

The Website is www.opid.odisha.gov.in. After lunch of the website duped depositors will no more be required to go to the Tahasil office for submission of their claim applications; they will submit the same either from their home or through Mo Seva Kendra (The address of the nearest Mo Seva Kendra is available in the site www.odishaone.gov.in).

This website will be convenient not only for receiving claim applications but also for their processing quickly. This website will also help the field verification team for identification of genuine depositors and their actual claim.

Further, this website will definitely be very beneficial for the duped depositors to submit their claim application online during these pandemic days and consequential Lockdown/Shutdown.

Taking forward the objectives of the 5T agenda of the Government, this website is another initiative of the Government for identification of genuine depositors and to ascertain their actual claim in a very transparent and time bound manner.

To start with the online claim applications are invited from the depositors of Hi-Tech Estates and Promoters Private Limited and M/s Rajdhani System and Estate Pvt. Ltd., who have invested money in the Kalyan Vihar, Kalyan Vihar Phase-II, Bhagya Nagar, Kunja Vihar and Pushpanjali Enclave plotted schemes of the Companies to get land (plots) and defrauded by them, which neither returned their deposits nor provided them with any land/ plot.

In this regard necessary advertisement has been published by the ADM & Competent authority, Cuttack on 27th May,2021 of News Daily “The Samaj”, “The Sambad”,”The Dharitri”, “The Prameya” and “The Indian Express”. Hereafter, online claim applications will be invited from the duped depositors of different fraudulent financial establishments where the Adinterim attachment orders passed by Govt. have been made absolute by the Hon’ble Designated Court.