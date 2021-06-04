Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 753 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Stands At 10,131

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday reported 753 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 753 fresh cases, 622 are local contact cases while 126 are quarantine cases.

As many as 1275 recovery cases have been reported today, notified BMC.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 348 while the active cases are 10,131. Besides, the total cases of the virus have reached 79,327 while recovered cases stand at 68,827.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows: