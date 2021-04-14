Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday signed 2 MoUs for two state-of-the-art cancer care centres in Bhubaneswar in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the convention centre of the Lokseva Bhawan.

The first MoU was signed for Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Centre & Research Institute by the State Government, Smt Susmita Bagchi and Shri Shankar Cancer Foundation. The Centre will provide a global standard cancer treatment facilities to people in Odisha and from the eastern region of the country.

The second MoU was inked for Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre by the State Government, Smt Susmita Bagchi and Karunashraya Hospice Trust.

The Centre will provide high quality palliative care, peace and dignity to patients in their last few days.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described the occasion as a historic moment in the health care development of our State.

He congratulated Smt Susmita Bagchi and Shri Subroto Bagchi for their generous contribution of Rs 340 Crore towards the establishment of one of the largest oncology centres in the country.

The Chief Minister hoped that this act of Mrs and Mr Bagchi will inspire many more to experience the joy of giving.

Underlining the significance of service to society, the Chief Minister, quoting Rabindranath Tagore, said, “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”

The CM thanked Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Institute for partnering the establishment of a 500-bed Cancer care and research centre and Bangalore Hospice Trust for the Palliative Care centre.

Assuring his support to the initiative, he said that our government will extend all support to make these centres operational by January 2024.

The CM expressed his gratefulness to Mrs & Mr Bagchi for volunteering in the transformation of our State through Mo School and the Skill Mission.

Founder and Managing Trustee of Sri Shankar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre Dr Srinath B. S expressed his gratefulness to Chief Minister and the Bagchi couple for inviting him to Odisha for serving people.

Smt Susmita Bagchi said that it’s a deeply emotional moment both for her and Shri Bagchi. She thanked the Chief Minister for providing the opportunity to give back to their home state by giving the responsibility of Skill Development and Mo School.

Smt Bagchi is currently the Chairperson of Mo School Abhijan.

ACS Health Shri PK Mohapatra welcomed the guests, and Director of AHPGIC Dr Lalatendu Sadangi offered the vote of thanks.

Among others Chief Adviser CMO Shri R Balkrishnan, Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary to CM 5T Shri V. K. Pandian, senior officers, members of Shakar foundation and Karunashraya were present.