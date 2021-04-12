World-Class Cancer Hospital To Come Up In Bhubaneswar Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has approved the establishment of a cancer hospital, Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Institute and the Bagchi- Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre in the capital city of Odisha.

The skill development authority chairman, Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita Bagchi have pledged to donate Rs 340 crores to set up the world class palliative care unit and Shankara cancer hospital.

Susmita & I will donate 340 crores to bring @karunashraya to set up a world class palliative care unit & @shankaracancer for a cutting-edge cancer hospital. Deeply grateful @CMO_Odisha for the shared vision & support. Odisha will soon emerge as a leading oncology player in India. — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) April 12, 2021

According to reports, the Government of Odisha will provide 20 acres of land at Infocity-II in Bhubaneswar free of cost for establishment of the cancer hospital. In the first phase, the hospital will be equipped with 250 beds. Later, it shall be converted into a 500-bedded hospital.

A total of 25 per cent beds shall be set-up for free treatment whereas another 25 per cent for patients supported under different Government health schemes and the rest 50 per cent of patients will have to pay for the services they avail.

Meanwhile, the Palliative Care Hospital will be equipped with 100 beds and later it shall be expanded. 100% of beds shall receive free services.