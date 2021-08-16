Odisha Govt extends date for farmer registration for Kharif Paddy Procurement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the last date for the registration of names of the farmers for the current Kharif paddy procurement. Ranendra Pratap Swain, the Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Cooperation said in a tweet. He has hoped that those farmers who have not registered their names so far will benefit from this extension of date.

The last date for registration of farmers’ names has been extended by 7 days to August 23 instead of the earlier announced August 16. The department today wrote a letter to all Collectors in this connection.

The Minister has requested the farmers to register their names for paddy procurement by visiting the nearest society with requisite documents. However, they need to abide the Covid restrictions while visiting society to register their names.

So far 10, 14,735 farmers have been registered for the Kharif paddy procurement through 2,881 societies. The registration of names of farmers is going on in all 30 districts of the State.

