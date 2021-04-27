Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta and many others condoled the death of eminent Odia writer Padma Shri Manoj Das.

Taking to twitter Odisha Governor wrote, “Hon’ble Governor condoles the sad demise of legendary writer and thinker Prof. Manoj Das and conveys his heartfelt sympathy to his family and his readers. “He would continue to inspire generations through his timeless literary works”, observed Hon’ble Governor.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled death of Das and wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary litterateur #ManojDas. Shri Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works and left a void which can never be filled.”

“The demise of the literary doyen is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia and English literature. My thoughts and prayers with the bereaved family members, readers and followers,” the CM also said in another tweet.

It is to be noted that noted Odia writer Padma Shri Manoj Das passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87. Das breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Puducherry.