Bhubaneswar: The Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal and his wife have been tested positive for Covid-19. The information about the same has been provided in the official twitter handle ‘Governor Odisha’.

The tweet said, “Hon’ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also tweeted that, “Concerned to know about the hospitalization of Hon’ble Governor Odisha. Prof Shri Ganeshi Lal ji after testing positive for Covid. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health.”