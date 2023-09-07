Odisha government raises assistance to Red Cross to Rs 50 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The State Working meeting of Youth Red Cross was organised today forenoon at Red Cross Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak presided over the meeting. Narahari Sethi, the Director of the Higher Education Department, Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik, the Honourary Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Behera, the Youth Red Cross Officer and representatives of Youth Red Cross from all districts were present in the meeting.

Minister Nayak approved many proposals of Youth Red Cross including conveyance allowance of members of Red Cross augmented to Rs. 3.60 Lakh and extended the number of Red Cross Awards to 33 and Governmental assistance to Red Cross raised to Rs 50 Lakhs.

“Red Cross should take up numerous endeavours like plantation programme, road safety awareness, HIV awareness, blood donation, gender equality, women development in a vigorous manner,” the Minister said while emphasizing on intensive blood donation programme in far off districts like Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.

He also praised the exemplary efforts of 400 volunteers, who had extended their support in rescue operation during Bahanaga Rail Tragedy. Dr. Ramesh Chandra Behera extended vote of thanks.