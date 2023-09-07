Sambalpur: Lagna for Nuakhai 2023 finalised, check details

Sambalpur: The Brahmapura Pandit Mahasabha today finalized the ‘Lagna’ (auspicious time) for celebration of Nuakhai 2023, the agrarian festival of Western Odisha.

According to reports, the Lagna for offering Nabanna (newly-harvested rice) to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur, has been finalised between 10.27 AM and 10.42 AM of September 20.

After offering the newly-harvested rice to Maa Samaleswari between the auspicious time, people will celebrate the Nuakhai festival in their houses, said sources.

It is to be noted here that the Brahmamandap Pandit Mahasabha decides the auspicious time for the agrarian festival at Brahmapura temple.

Earlier, the lagna for celebrating the festival in Balangir district was finalised on August 19. The ‘Nuakhai’ festival will be observed in Balangir on September 20.

According to the lagna finalised as per the finding of the lagna Nirnayaka Committee of the Jyotisha Pandita Mahasabha of Balangir district, the nabanna will be offered to Ishta Devi between 10. 28 AM to 10.45 AM.

Different districts of the western Odisha like Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Boudh celebrate the Nuakhai festival with much pomp and gaiety.

On this auspicious day of Nuakhai, the farmers offer new grain to the deity to welcome the new crop. After having the new rice as the offering to the God, later in the afternoon people enjoy themselves organising dance, games etc.

As a significant feature of the festival, younger members seek blessings from their elders in the family and of the village for good fortune.