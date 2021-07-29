Odisha Government makes major IAS reshuffle, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: In a major IAS reshuffle, the Odisha government on Friday appointed Finance Secretary Ashok Meena as PRS Panchayatiraj and drinking water.

According to a notification issued by the State General Administration and Public Grievance department, Vishal Dev who was working as PRS tourism and sports is now posted as PRS Finance.

DK Singh who was before handling the Panchayatiraj and drinking water Department, will henceforth look after the Steel and Mines.

Surendra Kumar, the Principal Secretary of Steel and Mines Department has been transferred as new Principal Secretary of General Administration with additional charge of Tourism Department.

R Veenlil Krishna who was special secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is now given the additional charge of Sports and Youth Services.