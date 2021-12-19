Odisha girls’ team clinch gold, boys settle with bronze at Senior National Rugby 7s Championship

Bhubaneswar: Odisha girls’ team clinched the gold medal while the Odisha boys’ team settled with the bronze medal at Senior National Rugby 7s Championship (Men & Women) 2021, which concluded here today.

While the Odisha girls’ team became the champion of the tournament after outplaying Maharashtra, the Odisha boys’ got the bronze medal after defeating Delhi team.

GIRLS POSITION:

In the finals, Odisha team beat Maharashtra by a score of 20-10. In the 3rd position match, Delhi beat West Bengal by a score of 30-7.

1st Place – Odisha

2nd Place – Maharashtra

3rd Place – Delhi

BOYS POSITION:

In the finals, Haryana beat Maharashtra by a score of 24-10. In the 3rd position match, Odisha beat Delhi by a score of 12-10.

1st Place – Haryana

2nd Place – Maharashtra

3rd Place – Odisha

As many as 27 men teams & 24 women teams comprising a total of 700 players took part in the tournament organised by Rugby India, Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA), Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha & KIIT-Deemed to be University is being held at KIIT Rugby Stadium between December 17 and December 19.

R Vineel Krishna, Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha Rahul Bose, Actor & President – Rugby India, Dr Prashanta Kumar Routray, Registrar, KISS – Deemed to be University & Gerald Antony Prabhu, Secretary – Rugby India were the Chief Guests at the event.

All the members of Rugby India & ORFA thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing unconditional support (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) in hosting this national championship at KIIT premises and also thanked DSYS, Govt. of Odisha for providing financial support.

Samanta also congratulated the Girls Teams of Odisha, Maharashtra & Delhi and Boys Teams of Haryana, Maharashtra & Odisha for emerging as winners in this championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their future competitions.

Prof. Samanta thanked Rugby India & Odisha Rugby Football Association for hosting this championship at KIIT premises and also thanked Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for providing unconditional support for the promotion of sports under the vision of our Chief Minister.