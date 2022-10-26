Odisha: Gangster Shakil declared fugitive by Commissionerate police

gangster shakil

Cuttack: Infamous Cuttack-based gangster Shakil has been declared a fugitive by the Commissionerate police on Wednesday.

The gangster has been involved in a number of cases said reliable reports. The hearing in this matter is scheduled to take place in the police Commissionerate headquarters.

Both the police and Shalik will put forward their arguments regarding the case. Only after hearing both the parties a decision shall be taken.

Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra informed the media about the above development.

 

 

