Odisha: Forest officer of Sundergarh district under vigilance scanner  

Sundergarh: The Forest officer of Ujjalpur Forest Range in Sundergarh district is under Vigilance scanner in Odisha. The Vigilance is conducting raid on the house and properties of the Forest Officer Sangram Keshari Manihira on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by . 5 DSPs, 8 Inspectors, 2 ASIs and other Vigilance staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.

Raid is being conducted simultaneously in five places of Sambalpur, Balangir and Sundergarh districts.

The residential triple Storyed building of Sri Sangram Keshari Manihira located at Mouza-Burla Town Unit No.01, Dist-Sambalpur. House of Sri Manihira located at native village-Bahminipali,G.P., Chandanbhati, P.S.-Town, Bolangir. House of his relative located at Nehru Nagar, P.S.- Town, Bolangir. The office chamber of Sri Manihira located inside the campus of Forest Range Office, Ujalpur Forest Range, Dist-Sundargarh. The Government residential quarter of Sri Manihira located inside the campus of Forest Range Office, Ujalpur Forest Range, Dist- Sundargarh.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.