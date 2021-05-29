Jajpur: Crocodile fear has gripped Jajpur district of Odisha after a wild crocodile was spotted in Dasarathpur area of the district. The villagers are frightened after the crocodile was seen in the bank of river Baitarani flowing between Balipatna and Hemantapur.

As per reports, the villagers of Hemantpur had witnessed a huge crocodile in the River water two days back. As per reports the crocodile was spotted again on Saturday near the river in Balipatna area.

After witnessing the large reptile, the villagers are scared. It has been expected that the crocodile might have washed ashore due to the flood in Baitarani River due to cyclone Yaas. The villagers have demanded immediate capture of the deadly animal.