Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, a woman with her three-year-old son jumped before a running train in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday.

Sources said that the mother-son, who are said to be the residents of Dudhahasa village, reportedly jumped in front of the train near Nuagaon Railway Station in Basta area of the district.

A team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the bodies of the lady and her son from the rail tracks and started a probe into the incident, added the sources.

Source further said that the exact reason behind the woman taking the drastic step is yet to be known, however, it is suspected that she might have taken such step due to a fight in her family.