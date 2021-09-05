Odisha: Fake doctor, journalist arrested in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: The Odisha police on Sunday arrested a fake doctor for running an illegal clinic and treating patients without the requisite qualification or license in Nayagarh district.

The accused doctor has been identified as Biswanath Ghadei was allegedly running the clinic in the name of Aditya Hospital. His educational qualification is plus two pass and he was working as a compounder in Odagaon. It is alleged that he was running a private clinic in Nayagarh and use to terminate preganancy illegally.

The matter came to light after a special team led by Dr. Santosh Nayak conducted a raid on the clinic following directions from the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and found that Ghadei was not a doctor and was running the clinic illegally as his unit was not registered under the Clinical Establishment Act. The documents produced by him were also found to be forged.

Later, a case was filed by the health department officials and the accused was arrested.

On the other side, Nayagarh police have also arrested a fake journalist. He has been identified as Binayak, a native of Sikharpur village under Khanadapada police limits.

Binayak was shooting video at a press conference organised by the police administration in connection with the arrest of the fake doctor. On being suspicious, police enquired about him and he claimed to be a journalist. The police detained him when he was trying to evade from the spot without answering any of their questions.

As per sources, Binayak was working as a electrician at the fake doctors residence. Later, he was arrested by the police.

