Odisha: EOW arrests Fraud builder Manoj Kumar Panda From Andhra

Bhubaneswar: The seluths of Economic offences wing (EOW) today, has nabbed the absconding accused Manoj Kumar Panda the director of Odyssa Homes And Commercial Pvt. Ltd for duping Rs. 20 crore in the pretext of providing a flat.

According to reports, Manoj was arrested from Annavaram area in Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, he appeared before local court and later, he was brought for transit remand.

It is to be noted that, TCS employee Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra filed a case against the company and the director for allegedly duping Rs 20 crore on the pretext of providing him a flat in an apartment near Sampur near Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar.

On the basis of Ranjan’s Complaint, EOW issued a lookout notice to nab Manoj, as he was absconding after the news of the scam had come to fore.

However today, Manoj was spotted in Andhra Pradesh and arrested by EOW.

It is to be noted that on September 23, On the request of Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar, Bureau of Immigration (BoI) had issued Look out Circular against accused Manoj Kumar Panda, Director of M/s Odyssa Homes & Commercials Pvt. Ltd