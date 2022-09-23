Odisha: Lookout circular issued against Director of Odyssa Homes & Commercials Pvt. Ltd

On the request of Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar, Bureau of Immigration (BoI)

has issued Look out Circular against accused Manoj Kumar Panda, Director of M/s Odyssa Homes & Commercials Pvt. Ltd.

The above-referred case has been registered on the basis of the written allegation of Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, an employee of TCS regarding cheating to him and many other

investors to the tune of Rs.20 Crores by the Directors of M/s Odyssa Homes & Commercials Pvt.

Ltd. on the pretext of providing them dispute free flats in its Apartment Project namely, ‘Ganapati

Homes’ located in Sampur Mouza, Bhubaneswar near Kalinga Studio, in front of SOS Village.

It was found during investigation the Directors of the accd. company M/s Odyssa Home

& Commercials Pvt. Ltd. during the period from 2013 to 2016 collected around Rs.20 Cr. from 42

investors to provide them with flats at their project ‘Ganapati Homes’ promising them to supply

the complete flats by 2018 and necessary agreement and MOUs were also executed to that

effect.

But, till now no flat has ever been allotted to any of the investors. Rather, in order to cheat

the investors, the Directors of the company knowingly lingering the process to handover the plots

and in the meanwhile have also resold seven flats out of them to other customers.

It was also found during investigation the company and its Directors have also cheated so

many other investors in their different projects and with criminal intention have deliberately

made multiple transactions of the flats against which they have already received substantial

amount.

It was also found that criminal cases have been registered at different police stations and complaint cases have been instituted in the jurisdictional courts against the Directors of M/s

Odyssa Homes & Commercials Pvt. Ltd. The present accused Manoj Kumar Panda was heading

all affairs of the company and has cheated so many investors in their different projects in the

name of giving flats/lands.

The accused Manoj Kumar Panda is one of the three Directors of M/s Odyssa Homes &

Commercials Pvt. Ltd. Shri Arabindo Santra, MD of the company has already been arrested and

forwarded in the case, and he is still in judicial custody. The two other Directors Manoj Kumar

Panda and Saroj Panda are absconding in order to evade the police arrest.

Look Out circular is generally issued to alert immigration check posts at airports/seaports

etc. to alert law enforcement agency, if the wanted person tries to leave the country or arrive

inside country from abroad.

Further, it is requested that anyone giving credible information leading to arrest of the

above noted accused persons will be suitably rewarded.

The information can be given on the Mobile number 8895301539. The name/details of the informer will be kept secret. Investigation of the case is continuing.