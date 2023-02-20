Odisha: Elderly man trampled to death in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: An elderly man was trampled to death allegedly by an elephant in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, an elderly man had gone to the fields when he was trampled to death by an elephant at Munda Basti under Barsuan forest range in Koida area of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

The locals spotted the body of the man and immediately informed the local police and forest department. The police has seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Further details awaited in this case.