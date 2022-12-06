Odisha: Elderly man jumps in front of moving train, dies

Shocking! Elderly man has allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the train in Puri district of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
man commits suicide
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Puri: In a shocking incident, an elderly man has jumped in front of a moving train in Puri district of Odisha on Tuesday and died.

The elderly man has allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the train. The identity of the deceased elderly man is yet to be ascertained.

Related News

Odisha Cabinet approves scraping of 15-year-old vehicles

Odisha: POCSO court awards death penalty to 2 for rape and…

Odisha: Disfigured body of 18-yr-old girl recovered from…

Odisha: Jagannath shown disrespect in Puri, see details

The man allegedly jumped to his death in front of the Gunupur-Puri passenger train.

The locals immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The police is trying to find out the identity of the deceased. Further details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.