Odisha: Elderly man jumps in front of moving train, dies

Puri: In a shocking incident, an elderly man has jumped in front of a moving train in Puri district of Odisha on Tuesday and died.

The elderly man has allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the train. The identity of the deceased elderly man is yet to be ascertained.

The man allegedly jumped to his death in front of the Gunupur-Puri passenger train.

The locals immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The police is trying to find out the identity of the deceased. Further details awaited.